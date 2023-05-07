10th NASS: APC Chieftain Endorses Yari For Senate Presidency

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Sha’ayau Sarkinfawa has supported the ambition of Senator Abdulaziz Yari to become the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

In an interview with newsmen on Sunday, Sarkinfawa asked the party’s national leadership to zone the Senate Presidency to the Northwest, which greatly contributed to President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s win.

Sarkinfawa believes that Yari, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), is the right candidate due to his political experience and achievements in areas like infrastructure, education, and security.

He noted that Yari as NGF’s Chairman promoted national unity and helped create policies that positively affected Nigerians.

Sarkinfawa called on the APC to name Yari as the consensus candidate for Senate President and urged Senators-elect from all political parties to support him.

He said, “My appeal to the party’s leadership at the national level is to zone the position of Senate President of the 10th Assembly to the Northwest.

“The Northwest played a greater contribution to the emergence of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“We gave the highest number of votes compared to any other zone in the country, therefore we deserve the Senate President position.

“I am confident that Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari has all it takes to occupy the number one position in the 10th Senate.

“In fact as former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) he is qualified for the seat considering his track record and experiences in politics and governance.

“Yari had greatly promoted national unity throughout his tenure as NGF’s Chairman with the help of the state governors.

“As a two-term governor of Zamfara, he performed wonderfully well in the areas of infrastructure, education, agriculture, security, and human and capital development, among others.

“As a lawmaker who represented Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency on the platform of ANPP, Yari served in various standing and ad hoc committees in the National Assembly.

“Under his chairmanship, the forum initiated policies that impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians, through negotiation and amicable deliberations between the three arms of government.”