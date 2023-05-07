Akpabio Visits Ooni Of Ife Over Senate Presidency Bid (Photos)

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile Ife.

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West visited the first class monarch on Saturday amid the tussle for the Senate Presidency for the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Akpabio is among the top senators seeking to be the next Senate President when the 10th assembly is inaugurated in June.

The senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, who is being tipped to emerge as the Deputy Senate Presidency, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State accompanied the former Akwa Ibom governor during the visit.

The visit comes days after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State revealed that Akapbio would be the next Senate President.

The Kano governor said the decision to nominate Akpabio was already a done deal, but he did not explain if it was a decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

He had said: “The Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the south-south and it is no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

“The uncommon governor, the uncommon minister who is going to be the uncommon president of the senate. So we have resolved that.

“I am giving you assurance, we are waiting for the D-Day that he will be the senate president of Nigeria.”