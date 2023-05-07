Akande-Shadipe Congratulates Dabiri-Erewa On Reappointment As NIDCOM Chairperson

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora,Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has congratulated Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her reappointment as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The lawmaker made this known in a statement made available to newsmen signed by his media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, on Sunday in Abuja.

Akande-Sadipe commended Dabiri-Erewa for her unwavering commitment to serving Nigerians in the diaspora and ensuring that their voices are heard.

She stated that she is pleased to see Dabiri-Erewa continue in her leadership role at NIDCOM and continue their working relationship.

Akande-Sadipe also acknowledged the NIDCOM boss’ dedication and outstanding performance in her previous tenure, which earned her this reappointment.

She expressed confidence in Dabiri-Erewa’s ability to continue to steer the commission towards achieving its mandate of promoting and protecting the welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora.