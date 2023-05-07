22-Year-Old Boy Stabs Mother To Death In Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Police command have arrested a 22 years old boy, identified as Ibrahim Musa, for stabbing his mother to death.

Naija News reports that the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement issued and signed on behalf of the Kano Police Command, said the boy was arrested at a criminal hideout at Dawakin-Tofa.

According to him, Musa was arrested shortly after stabbing his 50-year-old mother to death at Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.

The Police boss also assured the 22-year-old suspect will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation.

He said, “On the 4th May 2023 at about 2200hrs (10 pm), Ibrahim Musa, ‘m’, 22 years old, was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and also confessed to dealing in illicit drug abuse. He will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation”

Similarly, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, appreciates those that assisted with information that led to the arrest and commended the Police Tactical Teams in ensuring that the culprit is brought to book.

20-year-old Man Remanded In Kirikiri Prison

One Solomon Johnson has been sentenced to the Kirikiri custodial facility over alleged illegal firearm possession.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court judge, Magistrate M. Ayinde, passed judgment on the 20-year-old on Friday, May 5, 2023, Naija News reports.

Johnson, a resident at No 17 Okosun St., Ajangbadi, Ojo, Lagos State, faces a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful firearm possession.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the Magistrate court that Johnson committed the offences labelled against him on April 13 at Ajegunle, Lagos State.