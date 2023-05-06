‘Yeye Dey Smell’ – Deyemi Okanlawon Reacts As Bimbo Ademoye Speaks On Relationship With VJ Adams

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has tackled his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye, for hiding her romantic relationship with, video disc jockey, VJ Adams.

Naija News reports that this comes after the thespian took to her Instagram page on Friday to celebrate VJ Adams on his birthday.

Bimbo who has been rumoured to be in a relationship with the media personality surprised many fans and colleagues with her birthday message to him.

In the birthday post, the movie star listed VJ Adams’ admirable qualities describing their relationship as the case of a brother and sister.

She wrote: “Omo Alhaja, paddy mi to sure ju, ibro makanaki up Omo adugbo, fine boy looking gehgeh, my personal person. Selfless to the core. You’re such a breath of fresh air. One of the sweetest humans ever. If only people know how [email protected] you are underneath that fine with plenty bear bear.

“I pray for you from the deepest part of my heart, alone or with multiple. May all that you wish for come to pass, I place you under this canopy of protection.

“You’re loved, you are light therefore everything you touch shall turn to gold. It’s your birthday today but I’d celebrate you all year long. Happy birthday Ibrahim… Loads of love “Bro”. Xoxo your sis”.

Reacting to the post, Deyemi Okanlawon berated Bimbo over the birthday message, saying the duo is not related.

He wrote, “Ta ni bro eh??? Yeye dey smell! Mtchewwwwww! Happy Birthday Baba Barakat aka @iamvjadams”.