Video: Phyna Storms Coronation Of King Charles lll

BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna on Friday graced an event for the coronation of King Charles III of England in Lagos.

The coronation of King Charles III is set for today May 6th and will be the first in 70 years, aimed at showing the solidity of Britain following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The festive celebration, which would last three days is being held in honour of King Charles, who ascended to the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

The festivities will also include several notable events, such as a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, a series of street parties that will take place throughout the country, and a volunteering campaign called “The Big Help Out.”

Phyna shared a video of herself at an event in Lagos honouring the coronation of the British Royal Family.

This stirred reactions from social media users who termed it unnecessary and particularly ridiculous.

See the video below;