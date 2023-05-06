‘Tinubu Shuts Lawan Down Over Move To Halt Akpabio’s Senate Presidency Ambition’

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Friday reportedly endorsed the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio against the desire of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Sources that spoke with the Leadership on the outcome of the meeting between Tinubu and some party leaders at his’s residence in Abuja said Lawan made a move to stop Akpabio’s Senate Presidency ambition.

Tinubu, however, insisted on his choice to support Akpabio as the Senate President of the 10th Senate.

The meeting presided over by Tinubu also had the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; APC’s national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; APC’s deputy national chairman, (North), Senator Abubakar kyari and deputy national chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, in attendance.

Also at the meeting were the president of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Naija News learnt that Tinubu endorsed Akpabio as the next Senate President, while Senator Barau Jubrin from Kano North Senatorial District was picked as Deputy Senate President.

In the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbass (Zaria federal constituency) was selected as Speaker, while the Deputy Speaker position went to Benjamin Kalu (Bende federal constituency).

The source close to the meeting said, “The zoning of the various leadership positions in the National Assembly by APC was made public today after a meeting presided over by the Presidents-elect in Abuja.

“The positions of Senate president; deputy Senate president; Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House were given to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Barau Jubrin, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, in that order.

“The outgoing Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who renewed his opposition to Akpabio as his successor, could not have his way as his position was turned down by the president-elect. Lawan was overwhelmed and had no option than to succumb.

“Those who opposed the zoning of Speaker of the House and deputy president of the Senate to the North West were also shut down. We now have an inexplicable situation where the two positions were zoned to one geopolitical zone. The exclusion of the North Central from power-sharing generated serious ripples at the meeting but everyone has to bow to the superior position of the president-elect.”