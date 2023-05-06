Raheem Sterling Admits His Time At Chelsea Is One Of The Lowest In His Career

Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling has described his first season at the club as one of the lowest points in his football career.

Raheem Sterling decided to start a new chapter in his football career when he left in form Manchester City for Chelsea for a transfer fee worth £47.5 million last summer.

Since his stunning arrival at the Stamford Bridge club, Sterling has managed to score just four goals and provided two assists in 24 league games.

The 28-year-old English winger has worked under four different managers at the club within 10 months. Yet, the club is 9 points away from the relegation zone.

The club’s current caretaker coach, Frank Lampard, has led The Blues to six straight defeats ahead of their Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium from 5 PM WAT.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the game, Sterling stressed he would not try to hide from the current challenge at Chelsea.

He said, “Personally, this is one of the lowest points in my career. This might sound a bit weird, but it is also a great learning curve.

“It’s been pretty smooth sailing winning, winning, and winning but sometimes in life stuff gets thrown at you and it is a challenge that I’m looking forward to, hitting it head on and not trying to hide from it.

“It will only make me stronger and also the group stronger. These challenges, not in just football but life as well, it’s crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after.”

Raheem Sterling Advises Chelsea’s Owners

Chelsea are currently searching for a permanent coach ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Though several managers have been linked to the club for the role, viral reports claimed former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur coach, Mauricio Pochettino, could be the club’s next permanent coach.

In his message to the club’s new owners led by American investor, Todd Boehly, Raheem Sterling said any manager that would be appointed should be allowed to implement his blueprint.

“I’m not one to tell the club what to do but from what I can gauge from where I was previously, organization is the most important thing. Having a manager that has the final say on everything and it being his way with everyone having to follow that,” he said.

“Successful teams always have a manager that comes in, brings his blueprint and everyone follows. If there are people that don’t follow, then they are not part of the team and that is how brutal it needs to be at a high level.

“It’s a fine line between winning, coming second, and being in the position we are now. It’s about everyone being on the same page from my experience.”