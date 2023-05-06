Oyetola vs Adeleke: Supreme Court Panel To Preside Over Osun Election Appeal Revealed

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has constituted the panel to hear the appeal for the July 16, 2022, Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a document signed by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The panel, according to WesternPost, has Justice John Inyang Okoro, Justice Lawal Garba, Justice Adamu Jauro, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, and Justice Emmanuel Agim.

It was gathered that the Supreme Court would commence sitting on the Osun Guber election appeal on Monday.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, had approached the election petition tribunal after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the election.

Adeleke polled 403,371 votes, winning in 17 of the 30 local government areas in the state.

The tribunal had, on January 27, voided the July 16, 2022, election that produced Adeleke of the PDP as the elected governor.

But that judgment was overturned by the appeal court on March 24, ruling that Adeleke won the election.