Olumba Olumba Reveals Position On Same Sex Marriage

The founder and spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba-Obu has revealed his position on the controversial issue of same-sex marriage.

The clergyman in a chat with a cross-section of members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River Council, in Calabar on Saturday said same-sex marriage is contrary to the laws of God.

While acknowledging the existence of freedom for human beings, Olumba submitted that many types of freedom are deeply rooted in falsehood.

He submitted that same-sex marriage is a perversion and urged journalists not to join in spreading falsehood as according to him, “when something is true, there is no need to balance it”.

“Indeed, the world has had so much to say about freedoms, democracies and other human institutions which have continued to advance human freedoms in such commendable ways.

“However, it must be noted that some aspects of these freedoms, especially concerning the freedom to marry any gender of choice, run contrary to the divine laws of God.

“Most of the freedoms proclaimed today are deeply rooted in falsehood and there is no truth in them; therefore, journalists must not turn themselves into purveyors of falsehood,” Olumba stated.

Don’t Relent In Doing The Right Thing

Speaking further, the clergyman commended journalists for doing their job without fear or favour despite the many challenges that come with discharging such duties.

He said: “Few of you have been imprisoned and countless others intimidated and abused over the cause of your career for simply doing your job, such bold sacrifices in defence of society are worth celebrating.

“I urge you not to relent but keep doing good, for such commendable works are pleasing to God and attract divine rewards in due course.

“You must rise in defence of what is true and just, Nigeria and indeed the world, more than ever need journalists of conscience to speak truth to power and thus correct the wrongs in the society.”