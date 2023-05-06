Nollywood Actress Welcomes Second Baby With Husband

Nollywood actress cum media personality, Tomike Adeoye, has welcomed her second child with her husband.

The film star took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share photos of herself on the hospital bed holding her baby boy.

The media personality revealed the baby’s name as Oluwatofarati King Efetobore Patrick Adeoye and appreciated everyone for their prayers, love, and support throughout her pregnancy journey.

She also disclosed that her bundle of joy arrived on March 27.

Adeoye wrote: “20 February 2023 at 6:26 PM. I dreamt about my son. He was named Tobore and the meaning I heard in the dream was He is here or he has come or so. He was sooo chubby! Woke up to google the name cos I don’t know of it and what I saw was It has reached my hand. Close to what I heard though. Great God, ” she wrote in one of the posts.

“11:24am on the 17th of March 2023, my boy made his grand entrance into this world

“Dear Family members, say hello to our latest addition!! Oluwatofarati King Efetobore Ireoluwatomiwa Obaloluwa Ayobami Oluwadayobomi Oluwatofe Oluwatomisin Oluwaloseyi Patrick Adeoye! Thank you Lord for everything! My testimonies are soooo many! #LinkInMyBio The devil tried but my God is bigger!

“In a nutshell, GOD SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OFF!!! He said “not today devil, this one is covered!” Thank you Lord! Thank you family members for your endless prayers, love and support! I have so much to tell you but first… let me show you the last born of the family

“Shoutout to my fave brands @vbankng and @maltina for being the best clients ever!!! Thank you for everything! A thank you @vbankng for the seamless transactions! I didn’t even feel like I was away!

“Never for once did I have to contact the bank regarding failed transaction! Transaction successful all the way loved that I saw @maltina in the USA! drank to my satisfaction like I was in Lagos!! @tomikeadeoye came visiting at the hospital and finished my can of Maltina thank you @malliaworld for preserving my slayyyy this bob wig will avoid me in the next life for sure.”