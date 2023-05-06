Nigeria’s President-Elect, Tinubu Reacts As Charles III Is Crowned King Of UK

Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the coronation of Charles III as King of the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that King Charles III and his wife Camilla, 75, were officially crowned today at London’s Westminster Abbey by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The event was attended by world leaders, their representatives and notable icons across the world.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to the newly crowned King, Tinubu said he looked forward to engaging Charles III on different issues in the future.

Tinubu, whose swearing-in as Nigeria’s next president is scheduled to hold on May 29, expressed hope that the bilateral relationship between the UK and Nigeria would be stronger under Charles III in the interest of the two countries.

He said: “It is heartwarming that your accession to the throne is coming after the 70-year reign of your iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

“Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.

“I hope that you will continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the underprivileged people in Africa and around the world.”

He added: “I look forward to further engagements with you and the opportunity of a meeting in the near future as both of us had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

“Once again, I rejoice with you on your coronation and pray that God Almighty grant you strength and wisdom and makes your reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of Great Britain but for the entire world.”