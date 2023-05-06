Messi Says He Is Waiting For What PSG Will Do With Him After Traveling Without Permission

Embattled Paris Saint Germain forward, Lionel Messi, issued a statement on Friday night to react to his two-week ban from the club’s squad after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without permission.

Naija News recalls that less than 24 hours after Lorient visited the Parc Des Princes and defeated PSG 3-1 on April 30, Lionel Messi flew to Saudi Arabia to perform his duty as an ambassador for tourism in the country.

The 35-year-old Argentina international who led his country to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has a contract with Saudi Arabia reportedly worth over £20 million to promote the country’s tourism sector. Part of his job as an ambassador is to visit the country and take pictures at the country’s tourist sites.

He performed this function on May 1 without the consent of the club because he thought the said day was an off day for the club’s players. Unfortunately for him, the club’s coach Christophe Galtier had cancelled a day off that was supposed to follow after their game against Lorient since the team lost scandalously.

According to Messi, he didn’t know that the off day would be cancelled and had arranged for the trip ahead of the off day. He also noted that he has had to cancel the trip earlier in the season due to the club’s engagement.

Hence, he apologize to his teammates for not being present in training on May 1 and noted that he was waiting for what the club would do with him.

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always happened. I had this trip organized and I couldn’t cancel it”, Lionel Messi explained.

“I had already cancelled it before. I apologize to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me.”

Messi who joined PSG in 2021 after FC Barcelona were not able to renew his contract due to financial complications, has less than two months before his contract with the French team expires.

Reports across France claimed that both PSG and Messi are not considering extending the lifespan of their union which means the record 7 times Ballon d’Or winner could leave Paris this summer.