IGP Usman Baba Directs Deployment Of Deputy And Assistant Commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has instructed the posting of 86 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police to various zonal commands, state commands, and police formations throughout the country.

These senior officers will support other senior Commissioners of Police in carrying out essential administrative, investigative, and operational duties for a more effective and citizen-centred policing system nationwide.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed the information in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi explained that the postings aim to “strengthen and catalyze national security mechanisms towards an improved policing system across the country.”

The Inspector-General assured the public of continuous efforts to effectively police Nigeria and bolster internal security.

He also urged the senior officers to exhibit experience, dedication to service, respect for fundamental rights, and develop effective strategies for crime control.

Additionally, Baba emphasized the importance of professionalism, community-oriented public service, and adherence to the rule of law in achieving the Force’s strategic policy objectives.

Adejobi noted the Nigerian Police Force’s leadership commitment to continually undertake initiatives to enhance internal security in Nigeria and meet modern policing ideals.

The statement reads, “The postings were done in order to strengthen and catalyse national security mechanisms towards an improved policing system across the country.

“The IG assured the general public of unhindered drives in all areas to effectively police Nigeria and strengthen our internal security in line with the police mandate and call to duty for the betterment of our dear nation.

“He charged the senior officers to ensure strategic display of experience, commitment to service, respect for fundamental rights, and evolve effective strategies for crime control.

“He similarly tasked them with the achievement of the Force’s strategic policy objectives, the utmost level of professionalism, community-oriented public service, and compliance with the rule of law.”