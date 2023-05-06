I Will Rather Be Olubadan Than Become President Of Nigeria – APC Senator

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and senator representing Oyo South, Kola Balogun, has said that he would rather get the stool of Olubadan than yearn to become Nigeria’s president.

The lawmaker, an immediate younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Dr Lekan Balogun, said this while delivering a speech titled “Freedom of expression: A driver for all other human rights” at the 30th World Press Freedom Day organized by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zone B in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News understands that Balogun has lost his bid for a second term, and his first tenure will end by June this year.

Speaking on how he lost the second term ticket, the APC chieftain alleged a High chief in Ibadan stood was instrumental to his loss for the second term bid.

While exonerating some high chiefs in Ibadan who were present at the occasion, Balogun added that the unnamed high chief had been against him solely because of his role in the emergence of the present Olubadan, among other contestants in the race.

He, however, mentioned that he was not bothered by his failure to secure the ticket as God had greatly blessed his family. According to Balogun, his opponents got their rewards as they also failed in their political strives.

“If you ask me to choose between the presidency of this country and the Olubadan, I will choose Olubadan,” the Senator said.

Naija News understands that Balogun had earlier described himself as an uncompromising advocate of freedom of expression. He said that natural liberty is difficult to suppress.

He also advocated for better remuneration, substantial welfare packages and improved personal security for media practitioners.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a plaque of honour to Balogun, who expressed joy and satisfaction with the gesture from NUJ Zone B. The event was graced by some members of the Olubadan In Council like High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; the Otun Balogun of Ibadan land, High Chief Aransi Adebimpe, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN).

Also, Barr. Niyi Ajewole; the newly elected President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prof. Oyeyinka Oyewo; HOD; Department of Communication and the Language Arts University of Ibadan, APC stalwarts in the state, executive members of NUJ Zone B, journalists and others were also at the event.