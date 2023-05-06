Ex-Super Eagles Defender, Mike Onyemachara Is Dead

Mike Onyemachara, a member of the silver medal-winning Flying Eagles team in Saudi Arabia in 1989, reportedly died on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

According to TheNiche, his family found him deceased at home after returning from work and school.

The exact cause of Onyemachara’s death is unclear, but some former teammates have mentioned that he had recently complained of back pains.

Onyemachara was a skilful defender who played most of his club football with First Bank of Lagos and was a key part of the 1989 Flying Eagles team.