Buhari Makes 12 Fresh Appointments, Seeks Senate Confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of 12 nominees as members of the Governing Board of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement signed by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmed Lawan dated May 3, 2023.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North-East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of twelve (12) nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.

“The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North-East Development Commission will end on May 7, 2023.”

Buhari expressed hope that his request ‘‘will receive the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.’’

The nominees include: Barr. Bashir Baale, Chairman, (North-East, Yobe), Suwaiba Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North-East, Taraba), Musa Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North-East, Bauchi), Dr Ismaila Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North-East, Adamawa) and Umar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North-East, Gombe).

Others are Grema Ali, member, (North-East, Borno), Onyeka Gospel-Tony, member, (South-East), Mrs Hailmary Aipoh, member, (South-South), Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi (retd), member, (South-West), Mustapha Ibrahim, member, (North-West), Hadiza Maina, member, (North-Central) and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The NEDC assesses, coordinates, harmonises and reports all intervention programs and initiatives by the Federal Government or any of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies, States; and other Development Partners and for the implementation of all programs and initiatives for the North East states namely Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Yobe.