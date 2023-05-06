15-Year-Old Who Broke Jamb Highest Score Get Juicy Scholarship

15-year-old, Lotanna Azuokeke, who broke Jamb highest score record has been offered a full university scholarship.

Naija News reports that Azuokeke who is a native of Ọba in Idemmili South LGA of Anambra State and attended Bishop Otubelu Juniorate, Trans Ekulu, Enugu State, bagged 99 in the exam, the highest point recorded in the exam and an overall score of 337 points out of 400 – another record.

In a statement by Chiwuike Uba, media adviser to the founder of the school, the teenager applied to study engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Uba said that Azụokeke scored 99 marks in mathematics, 88 marks in chemistry, 86 in physics, and 64 in the English Language.

“Azụokeke broke record set by Chidera Obi who scored 329 marks to emerge overall best, five years ago,” he said.

“Report shows that Azuokeke applied to study electrical/electronic engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

“The school recorded 100 per cent success in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE); three students came out with 11As each.

“We are proud of the success we have attained so far. Our JAMB results are simply wonderful, our WASSCE and NECO results are not bad also.”

Azuokeke, according to the Nations has been given a fully-funded scholarship to study medicine at Godfrey Okoye University (GOU), Enugu state.

It was gathered that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, stated this on Friday, May 5, at the presentation of a car to a university student who was made the VC for a day in the institution.

This year’s UTME which started on April 25 ended on May 3. Candidates whose exams were rescheduled have been put up for May 6.