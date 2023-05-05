Wike: I Withdrew Because I Don’t Want To Fight Tinubu – Abe Speaks On Court Case

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has disclosed the reason for withdrawing his case challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Naija News recalls that after the PDP candidate, Siminalayi Fubara won the election, Abe and his party approached the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal to challenge the mandate of the Governor-elect.

However, last week Abe announced that he has withdrawn his petition against Fubara who is backed by the incumbent governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, Abe said he withdrew the case because he does not want to enter into a direct confrontation with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that Wike and the G-5 governors have already formed an alliance with Tinubu and going against the Rivers Governor would be detrimental to him and his party.

According to him: “The dynamics of the politics have changed. Wike and the G-5 now have an alliance with the APC at the national level and that alliance affects the dynamics of what is happening in the state.

“Now, we looked at it that if we continue our battle in the court at this point, we will end up in direct confrontation with the President-elect, who has clearly by his body language and the alliance between the APC and the G-5, taken a clear position as far as the issue is concerned.

“If we continue with this battle, we will be continuing on our own and we will not be able to get any institutional support.”