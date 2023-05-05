Why Tinubu Defeated Obi – Ex-Federal Commissioner, Abubakre

A former federal Commissioner, Razaq Abubakre, believes that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was destined to lose to President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Abubakre in his reaction to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election highlighted Obi’s weak track record as the Governor of Anambra State as a major disadvantage.

According to Abubakre, Obi’s inability to build and inspire leaders like Tinubu did during his time in office hurt his chances.

He further stated that Obi’s alleged engagement in tribal politics and misuse of state funds also contributed to his loss.

Abubakre speaking in Abuja on Friday said, “Some of his activities, performance and attitude in synchrony to those of some of his followers, the ‘Obidients’, reveal their latent parts.

“His use of religion in contradistinction to Asiwaju’s Muslim-Muslim ticket gave him a transient false national spread.

“His alleged impropriety with state funds, as confirmed during an interview with Kadria Ahmed that he invested state funds in his family business, is also part of his undoing.

“This is quite apposite to describe his eventual performance, especially during the elections of state governors and House of Assemblies. Unfortunately, desperation is not a good manner.”

As a result, Abubakre dismisses the idea that if all the other candidates from the PDP, such as Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso, had joined forces, they could have won the presidency.

He said, “This is underlying the divine intervention favouring Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ab initio.

“The pattern of voting could have changed. For example, the bulk of votes that Obi received from the South-East, parts of South-South and pockets of North-Central could not have gone to Atiku.

“Some of it would have also been cast for Tinubu on his merit and record of performance.”

Abubakre sees Tinubu’s victory as a sign of divine intervention and praises his excellent record as the Governor of Lagos State.

He believes that Tinubu’s cosmopolitan outlook and focus on nation-building make him the ideal leader for Nigeria’s future.

The former Federal Commissioner said, “It is instructive to note that Tinubu’s emergence is divine and critical when the nation needs a true unifier, a performer par excellence and a strategic leader focused on nation-building for sustainable and inclusive growth.”