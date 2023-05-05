Why My Family Did Not Take Me Seriously When I Started Music – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has stated that his family members did not take him seriously when he ventured into music.

The singer disclosed this during a recent chat with Jazzy’s World TV.

He explained that one of the reasons he was not taken seriously was because he is the last child in the family.

The DMW boss noted that he was only recognised and accepted after his music began to make waves.

He however said that he enjoys being the last born as his siblings always have his back when he runs into trouble.

Davido said: “When I wanted to do music, imagine being the last born of the family. I’m like, yo I want to do music. I’m going to be a superstar one day.

“Imagine trying to influence everybody in a family [where] you are the last born. Nobody took me serious. You feel me?

“But as I got older, they looked and they saw that, yo he is really good in this. And then finally, they let me do what I want to do. But being the last born, I love it. If I had a challenge, my older siblings, they will be at my back for real.”