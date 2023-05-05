Why I Dated ‘Cubana Chief Priest’s Sister’s Husband’ — BBNaija’s Maria Opens Up

Former BBNaija housemate, Maria Chike has disclosed that she was not aware that her love interest, Kelvin Anene, a one-time in-law of Cubana Chief Priest, the celebrity barman was married when they initially started talking.

It would be recalled that, Cubana Chief Priest in 2021 had accused Maria of having an affair with his sister’s husband, claiming it led to their divorce.

The nightlife promoter also claimed Maria didn’t only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.

“She stole my sister’s husband. As if that’s not enough, she is sending her threats. That I won’t let it slide.

“Divorce was just served barely a month ago. My sister gave up the marriage after finding out Kelvin sponsored the big brother movement.

“Also when she came to Dubai to see her husband who does not pick up calls again, Maria opened the door for her, putting on the husband’s t-shirt.

“I personally gave Kelvin who managed maria’s account while she was in big brother. All we ask is to let her not receive threats again. She has moved out of their matrimonial home in Owerri to Abuja.” he had said.

Speaking about the allegations in a recent interview with Nigerian TV host, Chude Jideonwo, Maria stressed that she was not aware that Kelvin was undergoing a troubled marriage with his wife at the time.

She added that, she had never and will never date a married man.

She said, “I actually wasn’t aware whether or not he was married when we started dating. I am going to stand by it, and that is the gospel truth. I didn’t destroy any marriage. I have ever and will never get involved with a married man.”