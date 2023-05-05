Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 5th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 5th May 2023

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that everything is in order concerning the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

This was made known by the Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the bi-weekly press briefing in Abuja.

He cautioned those who may be making sinister moves concerning the swearing-in programme to drop the idea as the military, as well as all other security agencies, are fully ready to prevent any unwanted situation or happening.

According to Danmadami, the military had not seen reasons why the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu will not hold.

Nigerians have been urged to accept the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in good fate, whenever it’s delivered.

This is as the hearing of the election petition tribunal is slated to commence on May 8.

Naija News reports that it was against this backdrop that a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd),has called on Nigerians to accept the judgement of the court when delivered.

Gowon made this submission on Thursday at a symposium in honour of a one-time Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Chike Idigbe.

According to the former Nigerian leader, the decision of the court should be accepted as final because the judiciary plays a pivotal role in the unity of the country.

He also appealed to Nigerians to allow the judiciary do its work without interference.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has ratified the suspension of some party leaders accused of anti-party activities in Enugu and Abia States.

Naija News reports that the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the party, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, made this known in a statement on Thursday

He stated that the zonal secretariat of the party ratified the suspension of the party leaders following the South East Executive meeting of the APC on April 16, 2023.

Arodiogbu said that the executives agreed that in order to strengthen APC in the zone, the party must enforce discipline amongst its members.

He said the Zonal State Executive ratified the suspension of former Senate President, Sen Ken Nnamani; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Governor of Enugu, Sullivan Chime; and former Speaker of Enugu House of Assembly, Hon Eugene Odo.

Arodiogbu added that the zonal executives also ratified the suspension of the Director-General Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, and former Commissioner in Enugu state, Barr Joe Mammel.

Others are the Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Flavour Eze; former chairman of the party in the state, Ben Nwoye; former deputy state chairman, A. C. Udeh; Obodoeze Ocho; Chukwudi Igwe; Kingsley Uduji; former military gov, Joe Orji; Maduka Arum (A.K.A Mama) and Chidera Obed.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised that his administration will make corruption unattractive in the judiciary.

The former Governor of Lagos State also vowed that his administration would undertake the changes that are necessary to fight corruption in the judiciary.

Speaking on Thursday during the commissioning of the state’s magistrate courts complex in Port Harcourt, Tinubu asked state governments to pay attention to their welfare if they want to curb corruption in the judiciary.

He said: “You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor, and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin.

“If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions.”

The president-elect said lack of consumer credit which could make it easy for workers to acquire property such as houses and cars makes them susceptible to corruption.

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has expressed concern over Nigeria’s current election situation.

He believes the country is stuck because of the unclear outcome of the 2023 general election and the undecided fate of the next president.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Cardinal Onaiyekan explained that it is hard to say if the elections are truly finished, as there are many legal cases still unresolved.

The cleric said, “We are in an anomalous situation, we have a declared president-elect whose election is being challenged and the courts are handling it.

“I think I am entitled to take the position that I am still waiting for the courts to tell me who won the election.”

He said he is waiting for the courts to determine the election winner, and questioned the practice of swearing in candidates while their cases are ongoing.

Cardinal Onaiyekan called for an urgent review of Nigeria’s electoral process to ensure a universally accepted winner.

The Archbishop expressed disappointment in the slow court proceedings regarding the 2023 presidency, emphasizing the need for a proper examination of the election system.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared on Thursday that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

Tinubu said this while thanking Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for inviting him to the commissioning of new built Magistrate Court Complex by his administration in the state.

The president-elect said what he and the Rivers State governor were doing despite their political differences is a clear example of unity.

He said we must learn to tolerate one another and live together peacefully.

Representatives of local airlines, including Air Peace, Azman Air, Max Air, and Aero Contractors, selected to airlift Nigerian pilgrims for the 2023 hajj have refused to sign a letter of agreement with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) due to the Sudan crises.

The signing of the airlift agreement, which was supposed to hold today, was postponed till Tuesday next week as the airlines requested consultations from their superiors.

However, the only foreign airline among them, Fly Nas, signed the agreement as it was allocated over 28,000 pilgrims which represent 40 per cent of the pilgrims.

The Sudan airspace, which was shut due to the conflict in the country, would affect sub-Saharan pilgrims due to its short route to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the signing of preliminary agreements between NAHCON and the airlines, taking another route would be costly and require a review of the fare pilgrims would have to pay.

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has expressed hope to see Nigeria progress and develop before he dies.

Naija News reports that Onaiyekan made the assertion during an appearance on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The cleric expressed the belief that it is possible for him to see a better Nigeria before he dies, stressing that upright and God-fearing leaders can make that happen.

Onaiyekan lamented that despite Nigeria’s attainment of independence and promises of democracy, the country’s progress is still stagnant.

The Borno State government has explained why some repentant Boko Haram terrorists are yet to be released and re-integrated into the communities.

The state’s Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement, Mustapha Gubio, who gave the update narrated that the government and the United Nations Development Programme are still developing the best plan for reintegrating them permanently into their home communities.

He added that there is a need to get the process right so there won’t be reprisal attacks from the host communities who may still be hurting from the loss of human and domestic property inflicted on them by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Gubio stated that many communities offended by the ex-terrorists, especially Bama, where they butchered over 200 people in one day, have expressed their no-forgiveness stance for the ex-combatants.

The Commissioner explained that at the moment, the repentant combatants and their families are in the highly secured custody of the Borno State government.

He made the disclosure while responding to questions from newsmen after his presentation to the visiting team of Syndicate 3 of Course 16 of the National Institute for Security Studies, in Maiduguri, Thursday, May 4.

The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno), has said efforts by opposition political parties to upstage the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 10th National Assembly is a fruitless effort.

According to him, the APC still remains the majority in the house regardless of the numbers from the opposition parties.

Naija News had earlier reported that an opposition caucus under the aegis of ‘Greater Majority’ has vowed to upstage the ruling APC in the House

The caucus had in a communiqué declared its intention of producing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House for the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The opposition group asserts that they have the majority in the Green Chamber with 180 representatives, while APC has 178.

However, the Chief Whip in his reaction said the opposition cannot produce the speaker or deputy in the 10th National Assembly, because they would never come out with a single voice and a united stand.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.