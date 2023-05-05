Seyi Law Begins Search For Troll Who Rained Curses On Family In UK Over Political Affiliation With Tinubu

Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has launched a search for a social media troll who threatened him over his political affiliation with President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the comedian cried out over a distasteful message his wife, Ebere, received from a troll.

In the screenshot shared on Twitter, a troll prayed for the death of Seyi Law’s daughter, stating that life would be uncomfortable for his family in the UK where they reside.

The troll added that since the comedian want to destroy Nigeria, his daughter would also lose her life in the UK.

In another post shared on Thursday night, Seyi Law expressed appreciation to everyone who had reached out to him over the issue.

According to the comedian, plans are underway to bring the person to book and people should avoid accusing him of intimidation and oppression when the person is found.

He wrote: “First, I want to thank those who reached out to me and have started working to bring this person to book. I really appreciate you.

“To those of you who still think the situation is an opportunity to mock me, please enjoy your moment. I chose to ignore the person before, but an incident warranted my posting it. Check the date.

“God willing when the person is found. I hope I won’t be accused of intimidation or oppression. God bless you”