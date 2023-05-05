Reno Omokri Reacts To Jail Sentence Of Ekweremadu, Wife

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the jail sentence of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice in the United Kingdom.

Naija News earlier reported that the 60-year-old Nigerian senator, his wife, and a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta were found guilty of conspiring to bring a market trader in Lagos to the UK for the purpose of harvesting his kidney for the use of the politician’s 25-year-old daughter, Sonia.

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, 56, was handed 4 years, six months jail term, while the doctor involved in the case of organ trafficking got a 10-year jail term with his medical licence suspended.

Reacting via his Twitter page on Friday, Omokri sympathized with the family of Ekweremadu saying he is not in support of their action.

Reno said if the Senator’s case was a Northern situation, a Muslim young boy would report to the mosque instead of going to the police station.

He stressed that Muslims would rather use Islam to resolve conflicts instead of other means.

He wrote: “I do not support what Ike Ekweremadu and his wife did. But I empathise with them. May God never permit me to be in the same position. I do not know what I would do in such circumstances. May the Almighty provide relief to the Ekweremadus. In Yeshua’s name.

“If a Northern Nigerian Muslim had been brought to London by a desperate Northern Nigerian Muslim seeking to save his daughter’s life, and the intended donor had changed his mind, he would most likely have headed over to the nearest mosque rather than the nearest police station. Even in disagreement, my experience in Northern Nigeria taught me that they would rather use Islam for conflict resolution than other means”

In another tweet, Omokri appealed to the incoming administration not to abandon the Ekweremadus, stressing they should not let the couple rot in a foreign jail.

He added, “I appeal to the incoming administration not to abandon the Ekweremadus. They are not bad people. They were just fated with an unfortunate situation, to which nobody can really say how they would have responded. Please Nigeria do not leave them to rot away in prison”