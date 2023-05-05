Reno Omokri Reacts As Tinubu Rejects Wike’s N80 Billion Project Refund

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, used the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to win the 2023 election and no longer needs him.

Naija News reports that this comes after Tinubu’s statement that he would not refund the N80 billion Wike used for the infrastructural development of federal roads in the state.

Giving reasons for failing to meet the demands, Tinubu said he cannot make any commitment until he is sworn in as the President.

According to him, he cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money or expenditure and any commitment he makes would be personal and probably might not be able to pay.

Reacting to this, Reno, in a post via Instagram, blamed Labour Party (LP) for the emergence of the former governor of Lagos State as President-elect.

He also faulted how Wike laughed over Tinubu’s statement that he would not refund the money spent on federal projects, stressing it was unlike him.

He said, “Those screaming loudest about Tinubu are the people most responsible for his emergence. Tinubu is happening to Nigeria because of Labour Party. Remember when Obidients said they prefer to waste their votes? Tinubu is their waste product, and Nigeria is their toilet! Emotion blinds you in politics. And a perfect example is Rivers State.

“Look at how Wike smiled as he received polite insults from Tinubu. The Wike we knew would not have been quiet when Tinubu said he wouldn’t refund him money spent on a federal project.

“Tinubu has used Wike. He does not need him anymore. Yesterday reminded me of what Mamman Vatsa told the Nigerian Army before his execution: ‘As for the Nigerian Army, when you start insulting yourself, you won’t lack people willing to join you”