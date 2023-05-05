Photos From Tinubu’s Meeting With Wike, Magnus Abe Emerge

The photos of the meeting between President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Senator Magnus Abe have emerged.

Naija News earlier reported that while returning to Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu met with Abe and Wike at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the president-elect reportedly settled the rift between the two politicians who have had a longstanding battle over political ideology and differences.

Present at the meeting were the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande; former Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke; and the APC National Women Leader, Betty Edu, among others.

Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers state is an ally of Tinubu, while Wike backed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, to succeed him as governor.

Governor Wike had invited Tinubu to Rivers State to commission the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover and the newly-inaugurated Justice Iche Ndu Magistrates Court Complex.

Following the development, Abe announced the withdrawal of his petition challenging the victory of Fubara, noting that Tinubu is in alliance with Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and the Integrity Group.

See some of the pictures below.