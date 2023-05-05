PHOTO: Identity Of Nigerian ‘Actor’ In Bobrisky’s S3xual Video Exposed

The identity of the Nigerian actor in the trending explicit video involving cross-dressing, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky, has been unveiled as Saint Claire, a popular adult film actor and escort.

Naija News learnt that Bobrisky shared a s3xual video with an unidentified man to advertise an aphrodisiac product.

The video meant to advertise an aphrodisiac product, garnered mixed reactions and raised questions about the man’s identity.

Zealous social media users had previously fingered popular Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu, as the man in the video, which he publicly debunked and clarified despite their resemblance.

However, Momodu were right as the findings show that the mystery model in bobrisky’s trending video is Saint Claire.

Actor Joseph Momodu Denies Being Mystery Man in Bobrisky’s Video

Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu has denied being the mystery man in a trending video involving Idris Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky,

Momodu took to his Instagram page to clarify that the man in the video is not him, despite their resemblance.

He urged those criticizing him over the video to stop, emphasizing that he is not the model featured with Bobrisky.

In his statement, he wrote: “My attention is drawn to a disturbing video trending online, about an influencer & a model Advertising a product, while the model used by this influencer shared striking looks with me accidentally, let it be known that it is not me, please, you people should stop insulting me already.”