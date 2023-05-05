Peter Obi Joins Family As Labour Party’s Governorship Aspirant Is Laid To Rest

The Imo State Labour Party governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu, was on Thursday, May, 4, 2023 laid to rest in Owerri.

Recall that Anumudu who had plans of contesting in the governorship primaries of LP died in his house in Lagos after he had returned from the party’s meeting at the party national headquarters in Abuja.

Sharing photos of the funeral via Twitter on Friday, the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, described Anumudu as a supportive and loyal member of the party.

The former governor of Anambra State noted that the late LP gubernatorial aspirant is someone who believes the country should be governed well.

Peter Obi also promised to continue supporting the family, especially during the current challenging times.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I attended the burial of one of our party members, the Late Chief Humphery Anumudu, in Owerri. He was a very supportive and loyal Labour Party member who played a significant part in the recent successes of the Party during the Elections.

“Until his sad demise, he was one of the aspirants in the recently concluded Labour Party’s gubernatorial Primary elections in Imo State.

“Humphrey was a man who believed that Nigeria should be governed well. I assured the bereaved family of our constant support and prayers, especially in these challenging times”