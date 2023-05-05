NPFL Matchday 17 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, Rescheduled Game, Top 6 Race

After the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 17, there will be just one matchday left before the abridged 2022-2023 season ends.

Interestingly, the NPFL Matchday 17 will be played from Sunday which means that there won’t be league games on Saturday. As usual, all the games on Sunday, May 7, will kick off at 16:00 (4 PM WAT).

The following are all the fixtures for NPFL Matchday 17 of 18:

Plateau United Vs Remo Stars

Bendel Insurance Vs Shooting Stars

Dakkada Vs Lobi Stars

Niger Tornadoes Vs Sunshine Stars

Akwa United Vs El-kanemi Warriors

Enyimba Vs Gombe United

Wiki Tourists Vs Abia Warriors

Rivers United Vs Bayelsa United

Kwara United Vs Nasarawa United

Doma United Vs Enugu Rangers

Rescheduled Game:

Rivers United who have three NPFL rescheduled games due to their engagement in the continent earlier in the season, will play one of the outstanding games on Wednesday, May 10 at 4 PM WAT. The game is against Wikki Tourists at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

The NPFL Top 6 Race

At the end of the 2022-2023 season, the top three teams in each of the two groups that make up the abridged league will meet in a mini-tournament called the Super 6.

Through the tournament, the champion of the NPFL 2022-2023 season will be decided, and the three teams that will join any team that wins the Federation Cup as Nigeria’s representatives in the continent will be determined.

Ahead of the NPFL Matchday 17, Lobi Stars, Doma United, and Abia Warriors are the top three teams in Group B. While in Group A, Bendel Insurance, Enyimba, and Remo Stars are the top three teams.