‘My Dead Father’s Name Was Displayed’ – INEC Ordered To Clean ‘Bogus’ Voters’ Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered to clean up its ‘bogus’ voters’ register.

This is as the House of Representatives on Thursday asked the electoral commission to remove the names of dead and fictitious persons from it’s voters’ register.

Naija News gathered that the directive was given following the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi) at Thursday’s plenary.

According to Abejide, during the 2023 general election, it was clear that names of those who have longed died were still displayed on the INEC voters’ register.

He said even his dead father’s name is still on INEC’s voters’ register as it was displayed at the last general election.

The lawmaker alleged that the commission’s voters register is filled with names of millions of dead and non-existent persons

He submitted that “Even my own deceased father who passed on long ago still has his name displayed on the board.

“Apart from dead voters, there are millions of fictitious voters who do not exist anywhere on this planet earth but have their names on INEC register of voters.

“It is believed that this came to being as a result of double or multiple registrations by Nigerians who had or have the intention of rigging elections but with the advent of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), these faceless individuals can no longer vote.”

On that note, the commission, was admonished to conduct a public enlightenment about some of what makes the register bogus.

The lawmakers also asked INEC to delete the name of whoever does not vote in two election cycles back to back and mandated its committee on electoral matters to ensure compliance.