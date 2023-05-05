Messi Tells Barcelona To Sign Former Manchester United Player

Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) star, Lionel Messi, has reportedly advised his former club side Barcelona to sign former Manchester United star, Angel Di Maria to boost their squad ahead of next summer.

Messi and Di Maria hail from Argentina. Both play for their national team. The duo formed part of the squad that helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Amid speculations about his possible return to Barcelona, Messi has now told the Spanish professional football club to sign Di Maria from Serie A club Juventus.

El Nacional reports that Di Maria has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 33 matches in all competitions for Juventus this season.

His contract with the Serie A giants will run out in the summer, and the former PSG star can be signed on a free transfer.

Naija News understands that Di Maria was previously linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, but the transfer didn’t materialize.

However, it is yet to be seen if Barcelona president Joan Laporta will grant Messi’s request and bring Di Maria to Camp Nou this summer.

Meanwhile, Napoli secured their third Serie A title on Thursday after a 1-1 draw against Udinese, with a record-equalling five games remaining in the season.

Fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, and throughout southern Italy’s largest city celebrated the end of a 33-year wait.

Luciano Spalletti’s team overcame a first-half deficit, with Sandi Lovric scoring for Udinese. Victor Osimhen’s crucial goal in the second half propelled Napoli to victory, reminiscent of the Diego Maradona-led teams that won the league in 1987 and 1990.

Napoli will receive a warm welcome in Naples, with festivities likely to continue until their next home game against Fiorentina on Sunday evening.

Osimhen, the Nigerian striker, has had the best season of his career, playing a vital role in Napoli’s historic run to the title.

His goal against Udinese, his 22nd in 28 league games, triggered euphoria among the Napoli fans at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

With a 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio, Napoli’s remaining matches will serve as a month-long celebration for their dedicated supporters, allowing them to release more than a generation of pent-up emotions.