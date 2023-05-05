Mercy Johnson’s Father Is Dead

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has lost her father, Johnson Ametuo Daniel.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Friday, saying she would continue to ask God questions on the demise of her father.

According to Mercy, the death of her father is the greatest pain she feels and the only explanation she understands is the fact that God loves her father more.

She wrote: “For the rest of my life Daddy, I will keep asking God why? I don’t think I will ever understand why he has taken you from me. And if he responds, I don’t even think I will accept it.

“They say love saves but my love did not keep you here with us. The great pain I feel now is the greatest pain of all.

“Rest In Peace my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel. D.A Johnson, God clearly loves you more, that’s the only explanation that makes any sense to me.”

Why I’m Very Protective Of My Kids

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson, recently revealed her biggest fear about her kids while explaining why she is very protective of them.

Naija News reports that the mom opened up during the latest episode of her show ‘Mercy Menu’ alongside veteran actress, Shaffy Bello.

Speaking on motherhood and acting, the actress said her biggest fear is her kids going through what she faced while growing up.

According to Mercy Johnson, her children come first in everything because she experienced difficult times and her past is the reason she is very protective of them.