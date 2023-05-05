Labour Party Crisis: ‘They Are Political Clowns’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To His Suspension 

The National Spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has described his suspension by the Lamidi Apapa led faction of the party as comic.

Naija News understands that the Labour Party chieftain was reacting to his purported suspension by the factional national chairman of the party.

According to Okonkwo, the Apapa-led faction of the party is a department of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) pushed forward to distract the party from pursuing its presidential mandate in court.

It would be recalled that Okonkwo and 11 others including the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Obiora Ifo, were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and unruly behaviour against the Apapa leadership, which include issuing statements without the authority of the party.

Their suspension is contained in a communique issued at the end of the NEC meeting held in Bauchi State, North Central Nigeria.

Reacting to the suspension, Okonkwo, on Thursday night, told News Central’s Political HQ that the action is laughable.

He stated that “It is amusing. They are political clowns and they make people to laugh. As they were burrowing in Bauchi like rodents that the NLC Chairman described them as, so they are just burrowing from one hotel to the other paid for them by their paymasters who are the ruling party.

“They are now a department of the ruling party, clearly functioning to distract us from chasing our presidential mandate which Nigerians gave to us, and which we must recover through the court.

“So, these people are simply a distraction. If it is not a distraction, why are they targeting a presidential spokesperson? Simple, to distract from speaking about reclaiming our mandate.

“How can some group of people who are not members of the Labour Party by the constitution of the Labour Party will ever have the right to suspend anybody?

“As they were doing that in Bauchi, I was attending a meeting in the national headquarters of the national office of the Labour Party. I was with all the state chairmen, all the state secretaries, all the members of the NEC, and we were having a meeting about our party and they were burrowing in Bauchi. So, who has the right to suspend who?

“To state one thing clearly, there is no crisis in the Labour Party. There is no faction in the Labour Party, because the process by which national officers of the Labour Party emerged is there, clearly stated in the constitution of the Labour Party, and I’m talking about article 13 (1)(b)(iv).

“It is only the national convention that has the right to elect or remove the national officers of the Labour Party. And if there is a vacancy among the national officers, it is the NEC by article 13 (2)(xvi) that has the right to replace any national officer that was removed. Is there anybody among them that was elected by the national convention?”