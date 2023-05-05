Industrial Court Stops Organised Labour From Embarking On Indefinite Strike

A National industrial court has restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) or any of its agents or affiliates from embarking or continuing to embark on any strike action in Imo State.

Naija News reports that the restraining order was put in place pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed in the suit.

The interim injunction was signed by Justice Nelson Ogbuanya.

The court restrained the NLC and TUC or any of its affiliates from stopping, hindering, disrupting, or interfering in any manner whatsoever with the provision of services and other work by their members in the civil and public service in Imo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed in the suit.

The court directed the applicant, which is the Imo State Government, to serve the originating summons, motions on notice, and other processes in the suit on the defendants which are NLC and the TUC along with the interim order granted by publication in any national newspaper circulating in Nigeria in the event that prompt service of court processes and the interim order cannot be effected on the trade unions as prescribed under order 7 rule 1 (1)(h)(ii) of the rules of court before the return date of further proceedings.

The judge also set the return date for the court proceedings and hearing of the matter till May 11, 2023.