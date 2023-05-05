Ganduje Declares Akpabio As Next Senate President

The outgoing governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced that Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, will be the next president of the senate.

The announcement was made during a meeting with Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, in Calabar.

Ibrahim Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, was also in attendance.

Ganduje did not clarify if the decision was made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership but claimed that the nomination was already finalized.

Ganduje stated that the senate president would come from the south-south region, specifically the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

He described Akpabio as an “uncommon governor” and “uncommon minister” who will become the “uncommon president of the senate.”

Naija News learnt that Ganduje said, “The senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the south-south and it is no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

“The uncommon governor, the uncommon minister who is going to be the uncommon president of the senate. So we have resolved that.

“I am giving you assurance, we are waiting for the D-Day that he will be the senate president of Nigeria.”

Ayade expressed gratitude for Akpabio’s selection, thanking the APC for zoning the senate president to the south-south and acknowledging the importance of the decision for Cross River state.

He also mentioned that the Bakassi seaport project is moving forward as a result.

Akpabio and Orji Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, have been the frontrunners from the south for the senate president seat.