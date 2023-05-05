Funke Akindele Reveals Why She ‘Ran Away’ From Twitter After Losing Election

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has disclosed the reason for her absence on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State deleted all campaign posts on her social media pages after the opposition party lost the election, which fans were quick to notice.

Funke also stayed away from Twitter during and after the election, however, a fan queried the thespian about her absence from the app following her recent comeback and she gave a hilarious response.

The fan wrote, “Madam Funke, I site you… Longest time.. you run away from us abi wot happen?”

Funke responded, “Dem too dey insult people on this app, so I stay off.”

I Sincerely Do Not Regret

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele had broken silence following the party’s defeat at the poll.

Naija News earlier reported that INEC, declared, the state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election.

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.

In a statement via Instagram on Monday, Funke expressed appreciation to everyone who supported her during the campaign period.

The thespian noted that the journey to the ballot was a learning curve for her and she sincerely does not regret taking the huge step.

She also encouraged Nigerians not to give up on the country following the outcome of the elections.