Federation Cup: Enyimba Knock Out Rivers United

Rivers United continued with their recent dwindling fortunes when they met with Enyimba for the rescheduled Federation Cup 64th-round game on Thursday.

Rivers United were expected to use the FA Cup clash to bounce back from their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup, but the reigning NPFL champions could not go all the way against the reigning Federation Cup champions, Enyimba.

During the FA Cup game, Rivers United fielded a strong lineup but were unable to avoid a second knockout from a major title in five days.

On the other hand, Enyimba coach Finidi George made 10 changes to the squad that defeated El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri on Sunday, leaving only attacker Chijioke Mbaoma in his starting lineup.

After 90 minutes of action, the regulation time ended in a barren draw. Hence, the game had to be decided via penalties.

All of Enyimba’s spot-kicks resulted in goals, but Farouk Mohammed squandered Rivers United’s third chance as the Elephant of Aba knocked out Rivers from the Federation Cup in Uyo 5-4 on penalties.

On May 10, Enyimba will play against Plateau United in the Federation Cup round 32.

Now that Rivers United are out of the Federation Cup, they will concentrate on completing their outstanding league games.

They already have a rescheduled NPFL game against Wikki Tourists set for Wednesday, May 10, the same day scheduled for the round of 32 of the FA Cup.