Ex-President, Jonathan Salutes Yar’Adua 13 Years After His Death

Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Friday, May 5, 2023, celebrated the anniversary of the death of his former boss, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Naija News reports that today May 5, 2023, makes thirteen (13) years since Yar’Adua departed the earth.

The winner of the 2007 presidential election had died at his official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Yar’adua was later buried in his hometown in Katsina State.

On the anniversary of Yar’adua’s death, Jonathan who deputized the late civilian president, described him as a “great and selfless leader.”

“On this day thirteen years ago, our nation lost a great and selfless leader, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was a man of peace, justice and accountability.

“We look back with appreciation to God for his life and his impact on our nation.

“President Yar’Adua was an exemplary leader, who lived above ethnic and religious sentiments. And his public life inspired many positively.

“Today, we remember him for his life of service, dedication and commitment to a united and prosperous nation,” Jonathan wrote on his verified Twitter page.

He said Nigeria will continue to remember the late leader for his developmental strides and his commitment to the peace and progress of the country.

Naija News recalls that Yar’adua died in 2010 shortly before completing his first term, and Jonathan took over as acting President and later became the President.