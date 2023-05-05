Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Legal Case Against Marvin Gaye’s Song Similar To His

British Singer, Ed Sheeran has won the copyright case for his single, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, for which he won a Grammy award.

Naija News reports that the singer was sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, co-writer of ‘Let’s Get It on’, a 1973 songs by the late, Marvin Gaye.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in 2016, alleged striking similarities and overt common elements between Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and the 1973 soul classic.

The copyright infringement lawsuit reportedly sought $100 million in damages.

But on Thursday, a Manhattan Jury found that Sheeran independently created his song and did not infringe on the copyright of Gaye’s song.

Speaking on the verdict, Sheeran said eight years was spent talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics and chords which can be used by songwriters every day all over the world.

The 32-year-old pop star said the accusation against him is unbelievably frustrating.

“I’m obviously very happy with the outcome of the case. It looks like I’m not having to retire from my day job after all,” he said

“But at the same time I’m unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go court at all.

“It’s devastating to be accused of stealing someone eles’s song. We need to bring back common sense and use trusted individuals as music experts so the creative process can carry on.”

Last Tuesday, while testifying in court, the singer said he would have to be an idiot to rip off Gaye’s song and then perform it for thousands of fans.

“If I had done what you are accusing me of doing, I would be quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that,” he had said.

Sheeran also performed on the witness stand in court to prove the Grammy-winning song was originally recorded by him.