Details Emerge On Grilling Of Suspended Adamawa REC, Others As Police Grant Ari Strigent Bail

Details have emerged on the grilling of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Yunusa-Ari, who has been grilled for three days in Police custody, has been granted bail.

Also granted conditional bail are two Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commissioners and other officials undergoing interrogation at the Police Headquarters in connection with the controversial Adamawa Governorship Election.

A Senator reportedly stood as surety for Yunusa-Ari, who was released on administrative bail.

The police restricted the suspects’ movement to enable them to invite all the officials at short notice when needed.

It was gathered that the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, alongside the Deputy Inspectors-General, interrogated the REC, the national commissioners and the others.

Yunusa-Ari, according to sources, exchanged words with the INEC commissioners over the claim that he fled and was incommunicado.

The session dwelt on allegations of bribing during the April 15 Supplementary election, after which REC declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Ayisetu Dahiru Binani as governor-elect, which collation of results was going on in usurpation of the Returning Officer’s role.

A top source told The Nation: “Our investigators have interacted with the REC, some INEC National Commissioners, and other officials undergoing interrogation. We have asked the affected officials to submit their traveling documents.

“The REC promised to drop his passport at the Force Headquarters yesterday.

“And if it is necessary to arraign any of the officials after the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, it will be easier.

“In line with the law and international best practices, the police have granted bail to the REC, the National Commissioners, and all officials under investigation. They have been released accordingly.

“The bail surety for the REC is a Senator.

“But all those quizzed got an advisory to limit their media visibility for unfettered investigation.”

The source said placing the suspended REC and others on bail will not prejudice the ongoing investigation.

The source added: “With the involvement of the IGP and his management team, you can determine the commitment attached to this case. Granting bail will not hamper investigation.

“There were allegations and counter-allegations on nocturnal meetings, choice dinner, and bribery scandals during the elections.

“Detectives will look into this dimension of influence peddling and bribery. The scope of investigation will be widened.”

All those summoned were grilled by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team unit of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB).