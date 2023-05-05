Charly Boy Speaks On Why Marriages Are Crashing

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has revealed why many marriages are crashing in recent times.

Naija News reports that the ‘Nwata Miss’ crooner, in a post via his Twitter page, said people should understand that marriage is management, however, many men are becoming overwhelmed with responsibility while the women are no longer patient.

The political activist, who accompanied the post with a photo of himself and his wife, noted that marriage is all about understanding and perseverance.

He wrote: “Marriage na Management. Many dey see marriage as a scam these days. So many marriages dey scatter/crash these days.

“Many men are becoming too overwhelmed with all their responsibilities and keeping up their Macho philosophy while many women have no time to be patient. They have become highly mobile. As a result, Gbas Gosh full everywhere.”

Tinubu Will Show Us Shege Banza

In related news, Charly Boy has reacted to report that Seyi, son of President-elect Bola Tinubu, fraudulently purchased a $10.8 million property in London, United Kingdom.

Naija News recalls that a report from Bloomberg had claimed that Seyi bought a $10.8 million London property the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized from former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s ally, Kola Aluko, in 2017 through Aranda Overseas Corp. — an offshore company he is named as a main shareholder.

Reacting to the report via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy stated that things would become worse if Tinubu is sworn in on May 29.

The entertainer said Nigerians should be prepared for the worst if Tinubu is inaugurated as president.