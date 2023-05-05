Buhari Renews Police Trust Fund Board Members’ Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of members of the board of trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for a final term of three years.

A statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Police Affairs said the reappointment followed the remarkable performance of the board in the deepening of policing and internal security in Nigeria.

The statement added that the reappointment takes effect from May 19 after members of the board were first appointed in May 2020 for an initial term of three years.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has approved the renewal of the term of office for the Chairman, Executive Secretary, and members of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, for the final term of 3 years. The reappointment takes effect from 19th, May 2023.”

Members of the board include Suleiman Abba (Chairman), Abdullahi Bala (Executive Secretary), and representatives from the Ministries of Police Affairs, Justice, and Finance.

Others are Mansur Ahmed, representing the Organised Private Sector; Michael Adebiyi, representing Civil Society Organizations, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Laolu Akande, the spokesman of Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said his principal contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the interest of the public.

Naija News recalls that Osinbajo contested the ruling party’s presidential primary election in June 2022 and lost to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, the decision of the vice president to contest had drawn raised drawn criticism from members of the APC, with some describing his ambition as a betrayal of Tinubu, who was his former principal.

Speaking on Friday in an interview with Channels Television, Akande said Osinbajo contested the APC presidential ticket because he believed that public interest is the overriding factor.

Akande said his principal wanted to become the president because he possesses the necessary experience, qualifications, and inspirational leadership qualities for the office of the president.