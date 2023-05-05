Army Arrest Over 140 Suspected ISWAP Terrorists

No fewer than one hundred and forty suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) were arrested in a recent operation by troops of the Nigerian Army.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, May 4, by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami.

While briefing journalists about the operations of the military in the last two weeks, Danmadami said several weapons including Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from the terrorists during the period.

This is as he disclosed that the troops killed over 70 terrorists in counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast region.

The defence spokesman further noted that over 500 ISWAP members have surrendered to the military.

“Troops equally neutralized 40 terrorists and arrested 25 terrorists as well as 8 terrorist logistics suppliers. Troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while a total of 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult males, 164 adult females and 292 children, surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations,” Danmadami stated.

He added: “All recovered items, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families have also been profiled for further action.”