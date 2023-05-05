Alaba Market Not On Fire, Lagos Police Gives Update (Photos)

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports that a section of the popular Alaba market was gut by fire on Friday.

The spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin gave the update while reacting to reports that the popular market was on fire.

Naija News recalls earlier reports had claimed the Alaba market, located in the Ojo area of Lagos State was on fire but the Police described the report as a false narrative.

Disclaiming the reports, Hundeyin said it was police operatives from the Ojo division that stormed the shanties around the market and set them on fire after arresting some suspected criminals and recovering weapons from them.

He wrote: “This is a false narrative! Acting on credible information, police officers from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons. The shanties were thereafter set on fire.

“Alaba Int’l Market is NOT on fire!”

The Lagos police spokesperson also shared pictures of what transpired. See them below.

Fire Guts EFCC Building

There was a fire outbreak at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu State on Friday.

Naija News reports that the EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren made this known in a statement on Friday afternoon.

According to him one of the buildings within the Zonal Command was consumed by the inferno, triggered by a surge in public power supply.

The spokesperson added that no life was lost in the incident.

He said, “The incident which occurred at about 12.30 am Friday, was triggered by a surge in public power supply.

“The ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State and Federal Fire Service.”