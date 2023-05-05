Actor Joseph Momodu Speaks On Bobrisky’s S3xual Video

Popular Nollywood actor, Joseph Momodu has issued a disclaimer about a trending explicit video involving crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky, and an unidentified man, who many assumed was Momodu.

Naija News learnt that Bobrisky shared a s3xual video with an unidentified man to advertise an aphrodisiac product.

The video meant to advertise an aphrodisiac product, garnered mixed reactions and raised questions about the man’s identity.

Momodu took to his Instagram page to clarify that the man in the video is not him, despite their resemblance.

He urged those criticizing him over the video to stop, emphasizing that he is not the model featured with Bobrisky.

In his statement, he wrote: “My attention is drawn to a disturbing video trending online, about an influencer & a model Advertising a product, while the model used by this influencer shared striking looks with me accidentally, let it be known that it is not me, please, you people should stop insulting me already.”

Empress Njamah’s Ex-Lover Charged To Court (Video)

Nicholas Jack Davis, the ex-lover and notorious blackmailer of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has been charged to court in his home country, Liberia.

Naija News recalls that the Liberian National Police on Monday, April 24, 2023, confirmed the arrest of Empress’s ex-lover, saying that over 20 women have lodged complaints about his crimes.

A video that emerged online captured Nicholas in handcuffs and taken to court to be charged with various crimes.