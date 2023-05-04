Wike Reveals Reason For Uncompleted Projects In Nigeria

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that the reason behind so many uncompleted government projects in the country is the procurement law.

Naija News reports that Wike said this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor stated that his administration had to amend the state’s procurement law in order to bypass the bottleneck of the Federal Government’s procurement law.

He said: “I found out that part of the problems we are having with so many uncompleted projects has to do with our procurement law. If you need the procurement law, it will take a very long to complete a project because how much does our procurement law (Federal) say? 15 percent to 30 percent.

“When you give a contractor 15 percent before you pay another money inflation is almost every day and then they will come for variation because of the high cost of building materials.

“But in our own case, I called Mr Speaker to say we can’t continue with this, we have to amend our own procurement law that will give us the latitude where we can pay a company we know that has the capacity to deliver within time, we pay that company 70 percent and that is why no project being handled by Julius Berger that is uncompleted.”

He said that it took only eight months for the 11th and 12th flyovers he constructed in the state to be completed after they were commissioned in August 2022.

Speaking further, the governor explained why he invited the former Lagos State governor to inaugurate the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover in the state capital.

“Your Excellency, the day you came to campaign in Rivers State, you paid us a visit in the government house Port Harcourt, I am happy and I know Kayode Fayemi was there, Umahi was there, and some other people. I did say I invited one of the presidential candidates to come and commission the Mkpolu-Orowoluko Flyover; I invited another presidential candidate to commission Rumogba Flyover.

“But when you came the campaign was almost over, you had about three more days to round up your campaigns, but I said I will invite you after the election to come and commission your own project. To the glory of God, you are coming as the President-elect to commission this project,” he explained.