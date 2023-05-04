What I Did For Chris Uba Before His Death- COSON Chairman Opens Up

The Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) Tony Okoroji on Thursday has revealed he visited late veteran singer, Chris Mba at his Surulere home in Lagos before his death.

Chris died on Wednesday around 6 pm at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The musician battled a heart-related disease for several years.

Reacting to his death, Tony in a statement mourn the deceased, said he visited Chris with a COSON board member and even offered support.

Okoroji added that Chris contributed significantly to the growth of highlife music.

“I am sad at the loss of my colleague and friend, Chris Mba, a great musician, whose contribution to the repositioning of the highlife sound is unquestionable.

“Not too long ago, I visited Chris at his Surulere home with the great Richard Cole, my colleague on the COSON Board.

“We went to share camaraderie with him upon his ill health and offered whatever support we could.

“His death is devastating but we are consoled by the fact that, as a great artiste, he left great recordings which we will continue to sing and dance to.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and numerous fans,” Okoroji said.