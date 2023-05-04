“We Don’t See Reasons Why There Should Be A Problem” – DHQ Speaks On Tinubu’s May 29 Inauguration

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that everything is in order concerning the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

This was made known by the Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the bi-weekly press briefing in Abuja.

He cautioned those who may be making sinister moves concerning the swearing-in programme to drop the idea as the military, as well as all other security agencies, are fully ready to prevent any unwanted situation or happening.

According to Danmadami, the military had not seen reasons why the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu will not hold.

“As far as internal security is concerned, the police still remain the lead agency. The armed forces and other security operatives are only playing a supportive role. I will reiterate that we are on standby to make sure that nothing unwanted happens.”

“The issue of threat to the security and stability of the country is addressed promptly. Elections have come and gone. For the presidential election, a winner has been announced.

“There is a transition committee in place comprising all members of the security agencies, ministries and agencies of government to make sure the event is held successfully and without a glitch.

“We don’t see reasons why there should be a problem during the activity. The inauguration will come and go and nothing will happen. We are not going to relent at ensuring there is peace and stability across the length and breath of the country,” he assured.

Kaduna Security

Speaking on the security situation in Kaduna State, particularly in southern Kaduna, the DHQ spokesperson said sentiments should not be attached to what is going on in the state.

He added however that the military will not fail to investigate and deal with any of its personnel that may be found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.

“Whether we like it or not, sentiment will always come up, particularly when things are not favorable to your disposition. As it is normal in the military, when such allegations are raised, a board of inquiry would be raised to investigate the allegations.”

“And whatever the outcomes and recommendations, they will be made to those commanders and it would be done accordingly,” he said.