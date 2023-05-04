VIDEO: Ooni’s Wives Snub Each Other At Lagos Event

Two wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwuwusi, have got people talking online after snubbing each other at a recent event.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno, in the bid to preserve the culture and history of the Yoruba people of Ile-Ife, unveiled a book titled, ‘Ile-Ife, Cradle of the World’

The event which was held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, had in attendance, the Ooni of Ife, his wives and other dignitaries.

A video trending online captured the moment, Ooni’s fourth and fifth wives, Olori Ashley, and Olori Ronke were seen sitting together when his first wife, Olori Mariam walked up to them.

Olori Mariam exchanged pleasantries with Ashely, while Ronke failed to greet her.

See the video below:

It Is Time For Africans To Narrate Their History Correctly

Meanwhile, Ooni has said it is time for Africans to embrace their history and correct the erroneous conception by outsiders, as well as the distortion of historical facts by some foreign writers.

He argued that it is necessary to take such steps so as to put an end to activities of people deliberately turning the facts upside down regarding the history of the black race.

The monarch stated this on Tuesday at the launch of a book, “Ile-Ife: Cradle of the world,” written by Dr Maureen Tamuno, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica and Belize.

He praised the writer for her doggedness and effort in correcting some wrong information in history.